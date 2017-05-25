Indian national Uzma returns home

LAHORE, May 25 (APP): An Indian citizen, Dr Uzma, who married a Pakistani man went to her homeland on Thursday morning after Islamabad High Court (IHC) gave her permission to return to India.

Dr Uzma arrived at Wagah Border on Thursday morning with India Deputy High Commissioner to Islamabad, from where she returned to India.

IHC had ordered that police would provide security to the Indian woman till Wagah Border.A police contingent escorted Uzma to Wagah Border in Lahore.

Islamabad High Court had allowed Uzma on Wednesday to return home and handed over her original immigration form,which her husband Tahir Ali had submitted before the court.

It is pertinent to mention here that Dr Uzma,in a statement before a magistrate, had accused her husband of harassment and claimed that she was forced to marry Tahir Ali, a Pakistani citizen,at gunpoint.

However,Tahir claimed he and Uzma,who belongs to New

Delhi,fell in love with each other in Malaysia.Uzma thus travelled to Pakistan on May 1 via Wagah border and got married to Tahir on May 3.Both,Uzma and Tahir had filed petitions in the IHC. Dr Uzma had filed a petition seeking permission to leave for India while her husband Tahir filed petition seeking meeting with her wife.