Indian national handed over to BSF at Wagah

RAWALPINDI, Apr 29 (APP):A 23-year-old Indian national Dalwinder Singh has been returned to Indian Border Security Forces (BSF) by Pakistan Rangers Punjab at Wagah Check Post after due legal process.

According to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement issued here on Sunday, Dalwinder Singh had inadvertently crossed into Pakistan on March 6, 2017 at Ballanwala village, Kasur.

Dalwinder was thankful to Pakistan security forces for treatment and care meted to him during the period and his return.