Indian minister’s statement raises chance of clashes: experts

BEIJING, Aug 11 (APP): Chinese experts said they fear a greater possibility of military clashes after India’s defense minister said that his country could face

“any challenge” to its security.

Arun Jaitley other day said that the Indian armed forces are strong

enough to meet any challenge to the country’s security, stressing that lessons have been

learned from the 1962 war.

“Jaitley’s remarks are the toughest since those recently made by Indian

politicians, which also send a signal to China that India is preparing for possible military

clashes and the possibility of military clashes has increased,” Zhao Gancheng, director of

the Center for Asia-Pacific Studies at the Shanghai Institute for International Studies said

on Friday.

Zhao said China should continue to pressure India and prepare for

possible military operations.

The Indian Army has reportedly ordered the evacuation of 100 residents

in Nathang village close to the Doklam region. The village is located 35 kilometers away

from Doklam.

According to the Times of India, Jaitley said India had “learned a

lesson” from the 1962 war with China that “the armed forces will have to be made fully

capable on our own because even today the nation faces challenges from our

neighboring countries.”

Jaitley’s remarks were unwise and did nothing to ease border tensions,

Hu Zhiyong, a research fellow at the Institute of International Relations of the Shanghai

Academy of Social Sciences.

“India has said it hopes to use peaceful ways to solve the problem in

the Doklam region, but it did the opposite, including the deployment of more troops near

the border,” Hu said.

Hu added that considering the damage made by the current standoff to

Sino-Indian ties, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi may make some excuses to beg off

from the BRICS summit, which is scheduled in September in China.

The border standoff between China and India in the Doklam region has

lasted almost two months.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry told that 53 people and a bulldozer from

India remain in Chinese territory as of Monday.

On October 20, 1962, China launched a counterattack on the Sino-Indian

border after India heightened military provocations in the region and attempted to gain

territory by force, according to Neville Maxwell, an Australian journalist who covered the

1962 border war.