Indian Memorial on the case of terrorism committed by Commander Jadhav

ISLAMABAD, Sep 15 (APP): Pakistan has received the Memorial (written

pleadings) from the International Court of Justice, submitted by the

Government of India in the Commander Jadhav case.

The Memorial is under consideration by a team of lawyers and experts,

led by the Attorney General of Pakistan, said a press release issued by

Foreign Office here on Friday.

The position of the Government of Pakistan, especially highlighting

the acts of espionage, terrorism and sabotage committed by Commander Jadhav in Pakistan, which resulted in the loss of many precious and innocent lives of Pakistanis, will soon be submitted at the International Court of Justice.