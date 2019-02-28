Indian, Kashmiri celebrities laud Imran’s decision to release pilot

ISLAMABAD, Feb 28 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan’s decision to release the captured Indian pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan received immense appreciation in India on Thursday, with pouring in of gratitude messages from Indian politicians, celebrities and Kashmiri leaders on social media.

Indian Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh termed the announcement “a step towards goodwill between the two countries” and said he was very happy as had demanded his release earlier.