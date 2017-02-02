Indian irresponsible attitude continues; resorted to firing at Khanjar sector

RAWALPINDI, Feb 02 (APP): The Indian troops on Thursday once
again resorted to unprovoked firing at Line of Control (LOC) in Khanjar Sector. “Indian irresponsible attitude continues,” Director General
Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor stated in a tweet message.
The Indian firing was silenced through effective response by
Pakistani troops.
