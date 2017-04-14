Indian High Commissioner calls on Foreign Secretary

ISLAMABAD, Apr 14 (APP): Indian High Commissioner Mr. Gautam Bambawale, called on the Foreign Secretary here Friday at his request.

According to a foreign office statement, the High Commissioner raised the issue of the Indian serving Naval Officer and RAW agent, Commander Kulbhushan Jhadev.

The Foreign Secretary, Tehmina Janjua, said the trial against Jhadev was conducted under the Pakistan Army Act 1952 and Official Secret Act of 1923. Commander Jhadev was caught red-handed in Pakistan for his involvement in espionage, terrorist and sabotage activities in Pakistan. Jhadev himself had acknowledged his involvement in subversive activities against the State of Pakistan.

The Foreign Secretary emphasized that during the period of trial, due

judicial process was followed and he was provided a lawyer in accordance with relevant Laws and the Constitution of Pakistan.

The Foreign Secretary underscored that the Pakistanis incarcerated in

Indian prisons had not been provided consular access for years, despite repeated requests and follow-up by the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi.

The Foreign Secretary said the rhetoric in the Indian Parliament was un-warranted and only added to fueling hatred against Pakistan which was not conducive for promoting cordial ties between the two countries, in accordance with our Prime Minister’s vision for peace in the region.