ISLAMABAD, June 5 (APP):Indian High Commissioner (HC) Ajay Bisaria Wednesday called on President Dr Arif Alvi here and extended him felicitations on the eve of Eid.

The interaction took place during an Open House held here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, which was attended by parliamentarians, government officials and members diplomatic community.

President Alvi congratulated the high commissioner on the second time victory of Indian prime minister Narendra Modi.

He expressed the hope that election of Modi as his country’s premier would prove fruitful for the region’s peace, stability, economic prosperity and people’s welfare.