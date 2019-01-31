Indian HC summoned to protest against objections on FM’s telephonic call to APHC leader: FO

ISLAMABAD, Jan 31 (APP):Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua Thursday summoned the Indian High Commissioner to strongly protest against the Indian Ministry of External Affairs’ Press Release related to Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s telephone call to Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Chairman All Parties Hurriyat Conference.

Foreign Secretary stressed that Pakistan’s reachout to the Hurriyat leadership was in line with its stated, publicly declared, time honoured policy of extending political, diplomatic and moral support to the legitimate Kashmiri struggle for the right to self-determination, a foreign office press statement issued here said.

The Foreign Secretary emphasized that the disputed status of Jammu & Kashmir was internationally accepted and pended resolution on the agenda of the UN Security Council to date due to Indian intransigence.

Pakistan as a party to the Kashmir dispute was equally concerned about the deplorable state of human rights in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, she added.

The Foreign Secretary emphasized that the Indian reaction was only an indication of domestic politics being allowed to override India’s international obligations and violate international law for electioneering and that Pakistan should not be dragged into Indian elections for seeking votes.