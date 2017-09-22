Indian HC summoned on ceasefire violation on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, Sept 22 (APP): Acting Foreign Secretary, Aitzaz
Ahmed, summoned the Indian High Commissioner, and strongly condemned
the unprovoked ceasefire violations by Indian occupation forces in
Charwa Sector, Bini Sulariyan Village, on Thursday that resulted in
the Shahadat of 6 civilians, including 4 females, and injuries to
26 others, including 15 females and 5 children.
According to a Foreign Office statement on Friday, many of
the affected were seriously injured and the casualties were
likely to rise.
It is pertinent to note that despite calls for restraint,
India continues to indulge in ceasefire violations.
In 2017 to date, Indian forces have carried out more
than 870 ceasefire violations along the Line of Control and
the Working Boundary, resulting in the Shahadat of 38 innocent
civilians and injuries to 142, as compared to 382 ceasefire
violations in 2016.
The deliberate targeting of civilians is indeed deplorable
and contrary to human dignity and international human rights
and humanitarian laws, the statement noted.
The Acting Foreign Secretary urged the Indian side to respect
the 2003 Ceasefire arrangement; investigate this and other incidents
of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC and
Working Boundary.
He urged that the Indian side should permit UNMOGIP to play its
mandated role as per the UN Security Council Resolutions.
