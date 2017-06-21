ISLAMABAD, June 21 (APP): Minister for Inter-Provincial
Coordination Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada has said the Indian government
should not bring politics into sports.
He said that Pakistan-India cricket series should be held
frequently for revival of sports activities between two countries,
Radio Pakistan reported.
The minister said Pakistan-India cricket matches were played
and seen with full passion and zeal, therefore, Pakistan-India
series should be a regular feature.
Indian govt should not to bring politics into sports: Pirzada
ISLAMABAD, June 21 (APP): Minister for Inter-Provincial