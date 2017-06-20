Indian govt should avoid politics from sports: Pirzada

ISLAMABAD, June 20 (APP): Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial
Coordination (IPC) Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada Tuesday said Pak-India
series should be held frequently and Indian government should avoid
politics from sports.
Speaking to media at Parliament House, he said Pak-India
cricket matches are played and seen with full passion and zeal
therefore Pak-India series is a must show.
“It is the right of the people of both the countries to
witness Pak-India matches and one should not take it away from
them,” he said.
Expressing his views on the Champions Trophy final, he said
Muhammad Amir’s four balls proved as a game changer in Indian
batting.
It may be mentioned here that Amir got Rohit Sharma lbw on a
duck in the first over of the CT final then dismissed Indian skipper
Virat Kohli on 5 runs in his second over whose catch was taken by
Shadab Khan.
In the same over, a ball earlier Kohli was also dropped
by Azhar Ali on first slip.
The minister said Pakistani bowlers bold the whole English and
Indian teams in the semi final and final which shows the class of
our bowlers.
“Our bowlers had destroyed the strongest batting line
up in the final,” he said.
However the minister expressed disappointment on Pakistan’s
hockey team poor show in World Cup Hockey qualifiers in England.
Currently, Pakistan hockey team had only won their last group
match against Scotland by 3-1in the World Cup Hockey qualifiers
while in the first match Netherlands defeated Pakistan by 4-0.
In the second match Canada beat Pakistan 6-0 and Pakistan lost to India
by 7-1 in its third match.
“Pakistan hockey team has not come up to the expectations,” he
said.
“We had decided to shift Pakistan Hockey Federation’s (PHF)
headquarter in Islamabad as to provide the players with all sort of
best facilities here,” he said.
