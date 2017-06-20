Indian govt should avoid politics from sports: Pirzada

ISLAMABAD, June 20 (APP): Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial

Coordination (IPC) Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada Tuesday said Pak-India

series should be held frequently and Indian government should avoid

politics from sports.

Speaking to media at Parliament House, he said Pak-India

cricket matches are played and seen with full passion and zeal

therefore Pak-India series is a must show.

“It is the right of the people of both the countries to

witness Pak-India matches and one should not take it away from

them,” he said.

Expressing his views on the Champions Trophy final, he said

Muhammad Amir’s four balls proved as a game changer in Indian

batting.

It may be mentioned here that Amir got Rohit Sharma lbw on a

duck in the first over of the CT final then dismissed Indian skipper

Virat Kohli on 5 runs in his second over whose catch was taken by

Shadab Khan.

In the same over, a ball earlier Kohli was also dropped

by Azhar Ali on first slip.

The minister said Pakistani bowlers bold the whole English and

Indian teams in the semi final and final which shows the class of

our bowlers.

“Our bowlers had destroyed the strongest batting line

up in the final,” he said.

However the minister expressed disappointment on Pakistan’s

hockey team poor show in World Cup Hockey qualifiers in England.

Currently, Pakistan hockey team had only won their last group

match against Scotland by 3-1in the World Cup Hockey qualifiers

while in the first match Netherlands defeated Pakistan by 4-0.

In the second match Canada beat Pakistan 6-0 and Pakistan lost to India

by 7-1 in its third match.

“Pakistan hockey team has not come up to the expectations,” he

said.

“We had decided to shift Pakistan Hockey Federation’s (PHF)

headquarter in Islamabad as to provide the players with all sort of

best facilities here,” he said.