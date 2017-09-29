Indian firing: Two civilians, one Naib Subedar embrace shahadat

RAWALPINDI, Sep 29 (APP): Two civilians, including a women embraced “shahadat” while one was injured when Indian troops resorted to unprovoked cease fire violation along Line of Control (LOC) in Rakhchikri, Rawalakot on Friday.

According to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement issued

here, the Indian troops targeted civil population with heavy weapons. Pakistan Army patrol assisting evacuation of civilian casualties also came under Indian firing resulting into martyrdom of Naib Subedar Nadeem, besides injuring three soldiers.

Pakistan Army troops gave a befitting response to Indian army posts

which opened firing on civil population. Casualties were reported on Indian side.