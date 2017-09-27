Indian firing: One citizen embraces shahadat, four suffer injuries

ISLAMABAD, Sep 27 (APP): One citizen embraced `shahadat’,

while four others, including three women were injured when Indian

troops resorted to unprovoked firing on Wednesday along the Line of

Control (LOC) in Nakyal sector.

According to a statement issued here by Inter Services Public

Relations (ISPR), the Indian troops targeted civil population with

heavy weapons including mortars and ATGMS. As a result Muhammad

Raziq, a 22-year-old son of (s/o) Abdul Khaliq of village Balakot

embraced `shahadat’. While Irum Kauser wife of (w/o) Mehtab Ahmed

and Ghulam Fatima w/o Muhammad Maroof of the same village were

injured.

Kalsoom Begum w/o Mehmood of village Panjni and a 14-year-old

boy, Ahsan Kareem s/o Abdul Kareem of village Datot also suffered

injuries due to the Indian firing.

Pakistan army troops responded effectively on Indian posts,

undertaking firing. According to reports casualties happened to

Indian troops and material.