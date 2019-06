ISLAMABAD, Jun 5 (APP):Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor Wednesday said Indian fake media was busy spinning on the internal defence budgeting choice of Pakistan.

In a tweet on his social media account, he said, “Don’t forget, we were the same forces with same budget on Feb 27, 2019. We have the capability and capacity to respond. Remember, it’s not budgeting, it’s resolve of force and the nation was firmly standing behind its forces.”