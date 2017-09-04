ISLAMABAD, Sept 4 (APP): Pakistan on Monday condemned
the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation
forces in Chirikot Sector (Kakuta, Nullah and Polas Villages)
on September 2, resulting in the Shahadat of an 8-year old
girl, Momina, resident of village Polas.
Director General (SA & SAARC), Dr. Mohammad Faisal,
summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner, Mr J.P. Singh
and condemned the ceasefire violations, a Foreign Office
statement issued here said.
Despite calls for restraint, India continues to indulge
in ceasefire violations.
In 2017 todate, Indian forces have carried out more
than 700 ceasefire violations along the Line of Control and
the Working Boundary, resulting in the Shahadats of 30
innocent civilians and injuries to 113, as compared to 382
ceasefire violations in 2016, the statement mentioned.
The deliberate targeting of civilians is indeed
deplorable and contrary to human dignity and international
human rights and humanitarian laws, it added.
The Director General urged the Indian side to respect
the 2003 ceasefire arrangement; investigate this and other
incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces
to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain
peace on the LoC.
He urged that the Indian side should permit UNMOGIP to
play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council
Resolutions.
Indian Dy HC summoned to FO to protest Sept 2 ceasefire violations in Chirikot sector
ISLAMABAD, Sept 4 (APP): Pakistan on Monday condemned