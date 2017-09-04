Indian Dy HC summoned to FO to protest Sept 2 ceasefire violations in Chirikot sector

ISLAMABAD, Sept 4 (APP): Pakistan on Monday condemned

the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation

forces in Chirikot Sector (Kakuta, Nullah and Polas Villages)

on September 2, resulting in the Shahadat of an 8-year old

girl, Momina, resident of village Polas.

Director General (SA & SAARC), Dr. Mohammad Faisal,

summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner, Mr J.P. Singh

and condemned the ceasefire violations, a Foreign Office

statement issued here said.

Despite calls for restraint, India continues to indulge

in ceasefire violations.

In 2017 todate, Indian forces have carried out more

than 700 ceasefire violations along the Line of Control and

the Working Boundary, resulting in the Shahadats of 30

innocent civilians and injuries to 113, as compared to 382

ceasefire violations in 2016, the statement mentioned.

The deliberate targeting of civilians is indeed

deplorable and contrary to human dignity and international

human rights and humanitarian laws, it added.

The Director General urged the Indian side to respect

the 2003 ceasefire arrangement; investigate this and other

incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces

to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain

peace on the LoC.

He urged that the Indian side should permit UNMOGIP to

play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council

Resolutions.