Indian DHC summoned over ceasefire violations

ISLAMABAD, July 24 (APP): Director General (SA & SAARC) Dr Mohammad Faisal, has summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner JP Singh and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces in Leepa Sector on July 21.

The firing resulted in Shahadat of a 12-year old boy, Umair, in

Gheekot village, and injuries to 3 others, a statement Monday said.

This is the third ceasefire violation by the Indian forces in the past

four days. Despite calls for restraint, India continues to indulge in ceasefire violations. In 2017 to date, Indian forces have carried out 618 ceasefire violations along the Line of Control and the Working Boundary.

The deliberate targeting of civilians is indeed deplorable and

contrary to human dignity and international human rights and humanitarian laws.

Director General urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 ceasefire

arrangement; investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC.

He urged that the Indian side should permit UNMOGIP to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.