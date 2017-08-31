Indian DHC summoned over ceasefire violations by India on LoC

ISLAMABAD, Aug 31 (APP): Director General (SA & SAARC) Dr Mohammad

Faisal, summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner, JP Singh and

condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces in Kotera Sector, Kashmir on 29 August.

According to a statement issued by Foreign office here, the firing

resulted in shahadat of a 55 years old civilian, Muhammad Rasheed resident of village Mithidhara.

Despite calls for restraint, India continues to indulge in ceasefire

violations. In 2017 to date, Indian forces have carried out more than 700

ceasefire violations along the Line of Control and the Working Boundary,

resulting in the Shahadats of 29 innocent civilians and injuries to 113,

as compared to 382 ceasefire violations in 2016.

The deliberate targeting of civilians is indeed deplorable and

contrary to human dignity and international human rights and humanitarian laws.

Director General urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire

arrangement; investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations;

instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC.

He urged that the Indian side should permit UNMOGIP to play its

mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.