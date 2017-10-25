Indian Deputy High Commissioner summoned over ceasefire violations

ISLAMABAD, Oct 25 (APP):Director General (SA & SAARC) Wednesday summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces in Leepa/Kayani Sector.

According to statement issued by Foreign Office here, the firing resulted in the shahadat of 2 civilians (Sumaira Younis and Maryam, residents of Noukot village) and injuries to 6 others.

Despite calls for restraint, India continues to indulge in ceasefire violations. In 2017 to date, Indian forces have carried out more than 1150 ceasefire violations along the Line of Control and the Working Boundary, resulting in the Shahadats of 49 innocent civilians and injuries to 165, as compared to 382 ceasefire violations in 2016.

The deliberate targeting of civilians is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity and international human rights and humanitarian laws. The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation.

The Director General (SA & SAARC) urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire arrangement; investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary.

He urged that the Indian side should permit UNMOGIP to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.