Indian claims of targetting civilians rejected

RAWALPINDI, May 23 (APP): Indian claims of destroying Pakistani post along the Line of Control (LoC) in Naushera sector and targetting civilian population accross the LoC by Pakistani troops on Tuesday were rejected by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

“Indian claims of destroying Pakistani post along LoC in Naushera sector and firing by Pakistan Army on civillians across LoC are false,” Director General Inter Services Public Relations Major General Asif Ghafoor in a tweet said.