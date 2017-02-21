Indian CFVs have a design: COAS

RAWALPINDI, Feb 21 (APP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday visited troops on Line of Control (LOC) at Mattewala, Munaawar Sector.

General Officer Commanding (GOC) briefed the COAS about operational situation.

While appreciating operational readiness of the troops, the COAS directed that unprovoked Indian Cease Fire Violations (CFVs) be responded effectively.

He said that Pakistan Army soldiers are known for their professional competence, motivation and selfless devotion for defence of the motherland and are backbone of Pakistan Army.

The COAS said that Indian CFVs have a design. On one side it is an effort to divert world’s attention from her atrocities against innocent Kashmiris, on the other; it is an attempt to dilute our response against terrorism and militancy.

The targeting of civilians along LOC is deliberate and highly reprehensible. “We are fully aware of Indian design and her support to terrorism in Pakistan and the region. Indian spy Kulbhushan Yadev is one such evidence of these efforts and his case will be taken to the logical conclusion.”

The COAS said that Pakistan Army will do its duty to protect people of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir against all forms of Indian aggression. “We will continue our solidarity with people of Indian Occupied Kashmir who are struggling for their right of self determination.”

Earlier on arrival at LOC, the COAS was received by Commander Rawalpindi Corps Lt Gen Nadeem Raza.