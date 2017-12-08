Indian CFV: Two civilian embrace Shahadat

RAWALPINDI, Dec 8 (APP):Two civilians embraced Shahadat while a lady got injured when Indian Army committed unprovoked Cease Fire Violation (CFV) in Chaffar village Chirikot sector on a funeral on Thursday.

According to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement issued here, Pakistan army responded in a professional manner against Indian posts. An Indian post was destroyed, while one Indian soldier was killed and 4-5 injured.