Indian authorities denying Sikh yatrees to enter Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Jun 28 (APP): More then 150 Sikhs yatrees

were waiting at the Attari station on Wednesday after the

Indian authorities, unfortunately, refused them to enter

Pakistan.

Pakistan has arranged a special train to facilitate the

Sikh yatrees to arrive here.

Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi issued 300 visas

to Sikh yatree to visit Pakistan for observing religious

occasion of Ranjeet Singh’s death anniversary, said Foreign

Office in a press release.

It said facilitation of religious tourism was a

responsibility of the government of India and Pakistan under

bilateral agreement between the two countries.

“It is unfortunate that this has been hampered twice in

a short period this year depriving many Sikh yatrees of the

opportunity to participate in their religious festivals. We

hope that the government of India will take effective steps to

resolve the matter at the earliest,” it added.

Earlier this year, Sikh yatrees with Pakistani visas,

wishing to attend the Jor Mela, were stranded at the Atari

station due to “technical reasons” cited by Indian authorities

resulting in a large number being unable to attend their

religious festivities.

At that stage, Pakistan in an attempt to facilitate the

yatrees, also had sent a special train to India to bring the

yatrees, but it was refused by india.