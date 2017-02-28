Indian attitude towards Kashmiri youth, children denounced

ISLAMABAD, Feb 28 (APP): Hurriyet forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in Indian occupied Kashmir,has denounced the unabated nocturnal raids carried by Indian forces and arbitrary arrests of youth across the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, a spokesman of the forum

in a statement issued in held Srinagar said that arresting innocent

civilians, putting them in police stations and jails, ransacking their houses, breaking doors and window panes and creating a reign

of terror in the entire area during night raids in south Kashmir’s

Pulwama district was a ploy of the Indian authorities to suppress

the sentiments, wishes and aspirations of the people for freedom.

The spokesman strongly condemned the inhuman and vengeful

attitude of the occupation authorities towards the youth and children.

These tactics are being used as a political vendetta against our youth, he said.

“No matter how much pain and suffering the regime and their masters might try to inflict upon the people of occupied Kashmir, let them be clear we are determined to achieve our right to decide our destiny,” he added.

The spokesman also demanded immediate release of all Kashmiri political prisoners, youth and urged the world human rights bodies to impress upon India to stop human rights abuses in occupied Kashmir.