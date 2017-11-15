Indian attitude of denying visa to cancer patient regrettable: FO

ISLAMABAD, Nov 15 (APP):Spokesperson of Foreign Office Dr Faisal Wednesday said Indian attempt to politicize a humanitarian case by denying medical visa to a cancer patient was regrettable.

Addressing a press conference here in Foreign Office with a cancer survivor, Osama and his parents , who recently returned from Turkey after getting treatment for liver cancer.

He said New Delhi demanded a letter of approval from the foreign minister to issue a medical visa to Osama, which was a clear violation of international laws.

Dr Faisal said the patient had to suffer because of the wait and delaying for the medical visa by Indian embassy.

Speaking on this occasion, Osama said he regretted the Indian attitude because it unnecessarily politicised a humanitarian issue.

He said India politicized the issue as “I hail from Azad Kashmir, it was painful for me and my family because delaying the visa can worsen my condition.”

“In Turkey, I received treatment with utmost respect. The Turkish government and administration took care of me,” he said.

Osama’s father also thanked both the Pakistani and Turkish governments for providing assistance during his stay in Turkey.