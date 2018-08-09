Indian attempts to abrogate article 35-A of its Constitution in IOK direct violation of UNSC resolutions: FO

ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (APP):Describing the Indian attempts to abrogate Article 35-A of its Constitution, which confers special status on Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir as “direct violation of the UNSC Resolutions”, Pakistan on Thursday said it had consistently been raising this issue at international forums and would continue to do so.

“This is not the first time that India is trying to change the demography of IOK. They have been trying to do it for the last 70 years. This is a direct violation of the UNSC Resolutions. We have consistently been raising this issue on international forums and shall continue to do so,” Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal said in response to a question at the weekly press briefing.

He said India cannot hope to crush the legitimate, indigenous Kashmiri struggle by such nefarious, underhanded means. All such Indian efforts have failed previously and will continue to fail, he added.

“The only solution to the Jammu & Kashmir dispute is through the realization of the right to self determination of the Kashmiris through an impartial UN administered plebiscite as per the UNSC Resolutions,” the spokesperson maintained.

To another question, the spokesperson said Pakistan had vocally raised the Indian atrocities against innocent Kashmiris at every forum, including the Human Rights Council.

“The recent UN OHCHR (Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights) report highlighting the Indian atrocities, recommending an International Commission of Inquiry to look into the human rights violations in Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir is a validation of our consistent efforts and position,” he added.

Dr Faisal said Pakistan welcomes the stance of the OHCHR and was ready to welcome the Commission of Inquiry to AJK and Gilgit Baltistan.

“We will continue to sensitize the international community to urge India to halt the bloodshed in the Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir,” he added.

To a question about the reports that the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) was constructing 50 new surveillance posts along the Indo-Pak international border in the Gurdaspur sector, the spokesperson said Pakistan believed in a peaceful neighborhood.

“Our armed forces are fully equipped and prepared to defend the motherland against any threat, including strengthening of surveillance,” he added.

To another question he said the abhorrent maltreatment of Indian minorities, including Muslims, was a reality. “Saner voices in India itself are speaking out against it, but cow vigilantes and mob lynchings continue to rise.”

“It is in India’s best interest to put an end to the strong existing fascism in India. It is to India’s own detriment to encourage such extremism and fascist tendencies which are the ‘acceptable norm’ in India,” he added.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal in response to a question about the re-imposition of sanctions on Iran by the US Administration said, “We are examining the implications of the US re-imposition of sanctions on Iran.”

“However, Pakistan, being a sovereign state, reserves the right to pursue legitimate economic and commercial interests while respecting the international legal regime” he added.

To another question, the spokesperson said in line with its consistent policy, Pakistan was willing to make all efforts for an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process.

In response to a question about Pak-Russia ties, he said “Our defence relations have grown steadily over the years and both countries have established regular military-to-military contacts.”

“Pakistan and Russia have been successful in developing a strong partnership, which is based on mutual trust, commonality of interests and convergence of views on important global and regional issues,” he added.

The spokesperson said Pakistan and Russia had been able to construct a positive trajectory in sustaining high-level interactions and exploring new avenues to cement bilateral relations in all spheres including the defence sector.

“The two countries have held two editions of the joint military exercise named ‘DRUZBA’ (Friendship) in Pakistan in 2016 and in Russia in 2017. Both countries also held counter-narcotics naval exercise called “Arabian Monsoon” in the Arabian Sea in 2014 and 2015,” he added.

He informed that a Russian warship participated in the multilateral naval exercise AMAN-2017 from February 10-`14, 2017 and PNS Aslat visited Saint Petersburg and participated in Russia’s Navy Day celebrations on July 29, 2018.

About the appointment of Pakistan’s current ambassador to the US, Ali Jehangir Siddiqui, Foreign Office spokesperson said, “According to their contract, non-career ambassadors are deemed to have resigned, unless the new government decides otherwise.”

When asked as to what was Pakistan’s stance regarding the serious problems that had arisen between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Canada over the alleged interference in the internal matters of the Kingdom, he said, “Pakistan has always supported the sovereignty and non-interference in internal affairs of other states. Both these aspects are enshrined in the UN Charter and are among the basic tenets of international law, and the foundation of peaceful and friendly inter-state relations.”

“Pakistan supports the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia protecting its sovereignty, as a matter of principle and the historic brotherly relations between our two countries,” he added.

To a question about the situation in Syria, the spokesperson said, “We have consistently stressed the need for dialogue and peace in Syria and an immediate end to all human sufferings.”

When asked, if foreign dignitaries were invited for August 14 celebrations, he said, “No foreign dignitary has been invited for the Independence Day.”