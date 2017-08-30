Indian attempt of demographic change in Kashmir is blatant violation of UN resolutions: Barjees

MUZAFFARABAD, Aug 30 (APP): Federal Minister for Kashmir and
Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs, Chaudhary Barjees Tahir Wednesday
said India was constantly attempting to change demography
of occupied Kashmir which was blatant violation of the United
Nations resolutions.
He was addressing a press conference here along with Azad Jammu and
Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan, after
inauguration of a dialysis unit installed by Kashmir Council at Abbas Institute of Medical Science (AIMS).
He said the US President Trump had made unrealistic allegation against
Pakistan, but he had forgotten what India was doing in occupied
Kashmir.
“The US president does not see what is going on in occupied
Kashmir, why the UN resolutions are not being implemented despite
passage of 70 years,” he asked.
The nation was well aware of these designs and will defend the
country at any cost, Barjees added.
He said the percentage of Muslim population in occupied Kashmir
was 78%, which had reduced to 68% now and the Indian government was constantly making efforts to turn Muslim population into minority by
settling the non-Kashmiris in the valley.
He said the issue would be raised at all international forums
including the United Nations as former prime minister Nawaz Sharif
had raised the Jammu and Kashmir issue during his tenure at
every forum.
“Prime Minister, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will definately raise the
issue at upcoming session of the United Nations and the entire nation
will standby with people of Jammu and Kashmir against atrocities being
committed there,” Barjees held out assurance.
He said the provision of dialysis units, comprising 53 machines,
was a commitment of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif which he
fulfilled by inaugurating the unit at AIMS and all other pledges
made with the people during electioneering would be fulfilled
before the next general election.
He said earlier, nobody had demanded amendments in AJK’s Interim Constitutional Act 1974 during the past 43 years,
except Raja Farooq Haider whose demand was accepted by former Prime
Minister and working was steadily underway to bring amendments in
it to empower the people.
Barjees said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had almost
doubled AJK’s development budget by increasing it to Rs 22 billion
from Rs 12 billion, besides increasing projects in federal PSDP for
the region which shows the degree of his affection towards the
people here.
He said Nawaz Sharif refrained him from bringing no
confidence motion against Pakistan Peoples Party’s Prime Minister
Ch. Abdul Majeed saying PML-N would only come into power by
the vote of people.
He also condemned disqualification references against Prime
Minister Farooq Haider and asked the opposition to respect public
mandate despite making hazy efforts to get into power from back
doors.
To a question, he said all the 10 hospitals of
district headquarters in Azad Kashmir had been provided dialysis
machines and Kashmir Council would bear 50 percent expenditures of
dialysis in those hospitals, while provision of an air ambulance to
the area was under consideration.
