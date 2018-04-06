Indian atrocities condemned all over Azad Kashmir on Solidarity Day

MUZAFFARABAD, Apr 06 (APP)::Recent killings and worst atrocities by Indian forces in held Kashmir were widely condemned in public gatherings and rallies organized all over Azad Kashmir on Friday reciprocating the call of Prime Minister Shahid Khan Abbasi to express solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Main public procession organized by Kashmir liberation cell at district complex here was addressed by AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan, member British Parliament Lord Nazir Ahmad, President Pakistan Peoples Party AJK Chaudhry Latif Akbar and representatives of all political parties.

Prime Minister AJK said the whole valley had been besieged by Indian security forces cutting down all communication means since last Friday when 17 innocent youth were killed by oppressor and more than 200 were got injured in a single day.

He said the people of Jammu and Kashmir had been struggling for their legitimate right to self determination pledged to them by United Nations for the last seven decades and India was failed to suppress public uprising despite using heaviest force and brutal atrocities against innocent people.

Haider demanded the government of Pakistan to withdraw all bilateral accords including Simla agreement with India which according to him, had confined the international status of Kashmir issue to bilateral one as the other side was not willing to resolve this bilaterally and trying to suppress the indigenous uprising in Kashmir.

He also demanded the government to take this issue in UN Security Council to restore its international status and demanded United Nations to fulfill its commitments with the people of Jammu and Kashmir by giving them right to self determination through plebiscite under its supervision.

Kashmir born member British Parliament Lord Nazir Ahamed addressing the gathering condemned recent killings and oppression in held Kashmir and announced to launch a public awareness campaign in London from April 15 to 17 about Indian atrocities and raise the issue in the parliament.

Lord Nazir said that during Indian Premier Modi’s visit to Britain from April 15, he will raise the issue and launch a public campaign by posting banners and posters on Buses and other public transport about Indian atrocities.” I will raise the issue in parliament asking my government to complain Modi about gross human rights violations,” Lord added.

Separate Rallies were organized by Azad Kashmir Bar Association and Refugee groups to condemn the recent killings and atrocities in the city. The participants were carrying banners and posters displaying portraits of martyrs chanting slogans against Indian forces.

Rallies and public gatherings were also held in other towns and cities of Azad Kashmir including Hattian Balla, Athmaqam, Rawalakot, Bagh, Kotli, Plundri and Mirpur to condemn Indian atrocities and to express solidarity with innocent people in held Kashmir.