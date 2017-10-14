Indian army resorts to unprovoked firing in Satwal, Nikial sectors

RAWALPINDI, Oct 14 (APP):Indian Army Saturday resorted to unprovoked intense fire in Satwal and Nikial sectors, besides targeting civilian population in different villages.

The Indian army targeted civilian population in Tetrinote, Manwa, Satwal and Balakot villages injuring a six year old girl, Aiqa Ramzan, and 45-year old Sikandar Hussain resident of village Lanjot, said an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

The Indian army also targeted Rawlakot Poonch Crossing Point (PRCP) and the visitors’ stand there.

Pakistan Army aggressively and effectively responded to the hostile fire, silenced their guns and caused considerable damage to the posts carrying out fire.

“Targeting civilians will not deter Kashmiri people for their just struggle against Indian oppression,” the ISPR said.