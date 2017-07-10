RAWALPINDI July 9 (APP): In befitting response to the Indian
unprovoked firing targeting civilian population across the Line of
Control (LOC) substantial losses were inflicted upon them by
Pakistan Army in shape of men and material.
“Pakistan Army befittingly responded on July 9, causing substantial losses to men and material. Two Indian Army posts firing on innocent civilians have been destroyed. Four Indian soldiers killed, ” news release of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) issued here in wee hours on Monday said.
Pakistan Army shall protect civil population against unprovoked Indian aggression at all cost, it said.
On the death anniversary of Kashmiri hero Burhan Wani Shaheed
on July 8, when Kashmiris all over the world were protesting against
Indian atrocities, the Indian Army initiated unprovoked fire across
Line of Control (LOC) in Rawalakot Sector, targeting innocent civil
population in village Tetrinote, Manwa, Satwal and Chaffar with
mortars and rockets fire, resulting in death of 5 innocent citizens
including four women and an old man while injuring another five
people including three young girls.
Meanwhile, ISPR have issued video clips showing that Pakistan
Army was effectively engaging the Indian Army posts from where the
civilian population across the LOC was being targeted by them
Indian Army receives befitting response from Pakistan Army for targeting civilians across LOC
RAWALPINDI July 9 (APP): In befitting response to the Indian