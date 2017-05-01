Indian allegations of ceasefire violation along LOC by Pakistan Army rebutted

RAWALPINDI, May 1 (APP): Pakistan Army did not commit any ceasefire violation on Line of Control (LOC) or a BAT action in Buttal sector (Indian Krishna Ghatti Sector) as alleged by India.

Indian blame of mutilating Indian soldiers’ bodies were also false, Inter Services Public Relations said in a press release here Monday.

Pakistan Army, it said, was a highly professional force and would never disrespect a soldier even Indian.

BAT stands for Border Action Team and according to sources, Pakistan Army has no such team as falsely implicated by India.