RAWALPINDI, May 1 (APP): Pakistan Army did not commit any ceasefire violation on Line of Control (LOC) or a BAT action in Buttal sector (Indian Krishna Ghatti Sector) as alleged by India.
Indian blame of mutilating Indian soldiers’ bodies were also false, Inter Services Public Relations said in a press release here Monday.
Pakistan Army, it said, was a highly professional force and would never disrespect a soldier even Indian.
BAT stands for Border Action Team and according to sources, Pakistan Army has no such team as falsely implicated by India.
Indian allegations of ceasefire violation along LOC by Pakistan Army rebutted
