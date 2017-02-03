India worried over economic development, stability of Pakistan: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Feb 3 (APP): Minister for Information,Broadcasting

and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Friday that Pakistan was advocate of Kashmir cause and becoming stronger economically under the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, which was matter of worry for India.

Addressing a seminar in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day

here, she said that future of the people of Kashmir was linked with a strong, secure and stable Pakistan.

The minister said that Kashmiris have rendered unprecedented sacrifices and kept the spirit of freedom alive.

She said a tragic history was being written by the Indian occupation forces in the occupied Kashmir during past 70 years and in the recent past India has destroyed the new generation of Kashmir by using pellet guns.

The minister said that Indian army martyred Burhan Wani last

year but now every Kashmiri youth has the spirit of Wani, so India cannot crush freedom movement.

She made it clear that Pakistan was ready for talks with India

on all issues but Kashmir dispute and rights of the people of Kashmiris will be discussed first.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif delivered historic speech at the

United Nations General Assembly and reminded the international community about its promises with the Kashmiris, she said.

The minister said that Nawaz Sharif told the UN that Pakistan

will never give up support for Kashmir cause.

She said that sustainable development goals (SDGs) were set

for the countries of the world, but why voice of the people of Kashmir was ignored.

The minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister

Nawaz Sharif Pakistan was highlighting Kashmir at international level and it would not give up diplomatic, political and moral support for Kashmiris.

Paying tributes to Kashmiri leaders on the stage she said that

their elders gave sacrifices for moving the freedom struggle forward and added that the new generation was following their footsteps.

She said that for the first time young parliamentarians

from Pakistan got united and gave the message to the world that the new generation of Pakistan will continue support for Kashmir cause at all costs.

She supported the proposal of AJK PM Farooq Hyder and former

AJK PM Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan for establishment of Kashmir chairs

at the university level and said that she will take up the issue with Minister of State for Education Balighur Rehman.

The minister urged the young generation to play pro active

role in highlighting Kashmir issue on the social media so that the international community and India are forced to resolve this outstanding issue.

She said that Kashmir was Pakistan’s jugular vein and Pakistanis can never think of changing their stance.

The minister said that India itself took the matter to the United Nations but later it started using delaying tactics with the thought that the Kashmiris spirit will diminish but their determination and resolve for freedom increased with every passing day.

The minister urged the national media to continue playing its due role in highlighting the Kashmir issue and the human rights violations being committed by Indian occupation forces. She paid tributes to Kashmiri leaders including Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Yaseen Malik and others for continuing the mission of Kashmir despite Indian atrocities.