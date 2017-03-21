India withdraws Miyar hydropower project design

ISLAMABAD, March 21 (APP): India has withdrawn design of Miyar hydropower project, after Pakistan had raised objections on it in the previous meetings of the commission.

According to a statement issued here Tuesday, in the 113th meeting of Permanent Indus Commission here discussions were held on India’s proposed Miyar, Lower Kalnai and Pakal Dul hydropower projects as well as on matters pertaining to exchange of data and conducting tours and meetings of Indus Commission.

On the other two projects discussions were held on Pakistan’s prior objections relating to pondage and freeboard of Lower Kalnai and freeboard and spillway of Pakal Dul Hydropower projects.

Indian side has agreed to re-consider Pakistan’s observations on these projects and will respond in the next meeting of the Commission, said the statement.

Indian side also agreed to tour of inspection for Pakistan’s Indus Commission which is expected to be arranged before August 2017.

Pakistan’s side demanded from India to provide the outflows from Baglihar and Salal dams (on Chenab River) during flood season to issue flood early warnings. Indian side has agreed to consider Pakistan’s request and it is expected that India would start providing the required data starting from the coming flood season.