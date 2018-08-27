India wants to expel Kashmiri Muslims to grab land for Hindu settlers: Masood

MIRPUR (AJK), Aug. 27 (APP)::AJK President Sardar Masood Khan has said India
designed a nefarious plan to expel Kashmiris from occupied territory and settle
Indian citizen on their land to change the demography of the occupied state.
“India
is hatching conspiracies to abolish Article-35-A and Article-370 of its
constitution with a clear purpose to change the disputed character of Kashmir
and alter the demography of the territory,” President Masood said, while
addressing a gathering of Kashmiri refugees at Ambore in AJK late Sunday.
The
refugees residing in the camp were forced to take shelter in Azad Kashmir after
being terrorized by Indian Occupation forces between 1989 and 2000.
The
President said that despite Indian oppression and tyranny, Kashmiris are united
to oppose the conspiracies with tooth and nail. He said that the people of
Jammu and Kashmir whether they are children, youth or old are offering
matchless sacrifices to complete Pakistan by liberating their motherland from
Indian clutches.
Terming
India a guileful enemy, President Masood Khan said that Indian government
earlier forced 2.5 million Kashmiris to leave their hearth and homes and took
shelter in Pakistan and Azad Kashmir in 1947, 1965, 1971 and 1989 besides
slaughtering around half million Kashmiris in Jammu in 1947. This all reflects
Indian nefarious designs to exterminate Muslim population of Kashmir to turn
the Muslim majority of the state into a minority.
Now
Indian government, President Masood went on to say intends to settle so-called
refugees of West Pakistan and its citizen from Punjab, Rajistan, Bihar and
other Indian states.
He
assured the refugees from occupied Kashmir that the government of Pakistan and
Azad Kashmir will take care of all their needs by providing them food,
residencies, and facilities of health and education to their children.
He
said that government will never discriminate between the local population and
the refugees from occupied Kashmir.
The
President also assured that quota reserved for the children of refugees in
government jobs and educational institutions will be implemented in letter and
spirit.
President
AJK further said that the government will consider the demand of the
refugees for the provision of land for the graveyard, construction of the road
within the camp and provision of clean drinking water.
The
gathering was also addressed by commissioner rehabilitation of AJK Government
Ataullah Ata, President refugees camp Shaheem Ahmed, Ghulam Hussain Butt, and
Abdul Ahad Lone.