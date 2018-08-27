India wants to expel Kashmiri Muslims to grab land for Hindu settlers: Masood

MIRPUR (AJK), Aug. 27 (APP)::AJK President Sardar Masood Khan has said India

designed a nefarious plan to expel Kashmiris from occupied territory and settle

Indian citizen on their land to change the demography of the occupied state.

“India

is hatching conspiracies to abolish Article-35-A and Article-370 of its

constitution with a clear purpose to change the disputed character of Kashmir

and alter the demography of the territory,” President Masood said, while

addressing a gathering of Kashmiri refugees at Ambore in AJK late Sunday.

The

refugees residing in the camp were forced to take shelter in Azad Kashmir after

being terrorized by Indian Occupation forces between 1989 and 2000.

The

President said that despite Indian oppression and tyranny, Kashmiris are united

to oppose the conspiracies with tooth and nail. He said that the people of

Jammu and Kashmir whether they are children, youth or old are offering

matchless sacrifices to complete Pakistan by liberating their motherland from

Indian clutches.

Terming

India a guileful enemy, President Masood Khan said that Indian government

earlier forced 2.5 million Kashmiris to leave their hearth and homes and took

shelter in Pakistan and Azad Kashmir in 1947, 1965, 1971 and 1989 besides

slaughtering around half million Kashmiris in Jammu in 1947. This all reflects

Indian nefarious designs to exterminate Muslim population of Kashmir to turn

the Muslim majority of the state into a minority.

Now

Indian government, President Masood went on to say intends to settle so-called

refugees of West Pakistan and its citizen from Punjab, Rajistan, Bihar and

other Indian states.

He

assured the refugees from occupied Kashmir that the government of Pakistan and

Azad Kashmir will take care of all their needs by providing them food,

residencies, and facilities of health and education to their children.

He

said that government will never discriminate between the local population and

the refugees from occupied Kashmir.

The

President also assured that quota reserved for the children of refugees in

government jobs and educational institutions will be implemented in letter and

spirit.

President

AJK further said that the government will consider the demand of the

refugees for the provision of land for the graveyard, construction of the road

within the camp and provision of clean drinking water.

The

gathering was also addressed by commissioner rehabilitation of AJK Government

Ataullah Ata, President refugees camp Shaheem Ahmed, Ghulam Hussain Butt, and

Abdul Ahad Lone.