India violates UN Charter by not permitting Sikh Yatrees to visit Pakistan: Siddiqul Farooq

LAHORE, June 28 (APP): Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB)

Chairman Muhammad Siddiqul Farooq on Wednesday said that India

had violated the United Nations Charter by not permitting Sikh

Yatrees to visit Pakistan to participate in 178th death

anniversary functions of Maharja Ranjeet Singh.

Addressing a press conference here, he said that today

Pakistan Railways was fully prepared to send a special train

to Attari Railway Station (India) to bring the pilgrims for

participation in the 10-day religious events in connection

with death anniversary of Maharja Ranjeet Singh but Indian

authorities did not allow them.

The chairman said that pilgrimage visas were issued to Sikh

Yatrees by Pakistani High Commission in India as per bilateral

protocol on visits to religious shrines signed by India and

Pakistan in 1974.

This year 350 pilgrims were issued pilgrimage visas, but

the Indian authorities refused to allow them to cross the border,

he said, adding last month the Sikh pilgrims were not allowed

to enter Pakistan by train.

He said about 300 pilgrims staged protest against the

Indian government at Attari Railway Station.

The ETPB chairman said that Pakistan’s Interior Ministry

and High Commission in India had strongly condemned such action

of the Indian government.

He requested Indian Prime Minister Narendera Modi to

intervene in the matter and allow the Sikh Yatrees to enter

to Pakistan for participating in their religious events.