India using Bhutan to justify trespass into Chinese territory: Experts

BEIJING, July 5 (APP): China accused India of using its relations with

Bhutan as an excuse to violate China’s territory, with experts saying India has always sought hegemonic control of South Asia.

A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson has already declared that China firmly oppose India’s attempt to justify its trespass on and invasion of China’s territory under the pretext of ‘upholding Bhutan’s interests.

“Though the boundary has yet to be officially demarcated, the two sides have arrived at a consensus on the border areas and the boundary. There is no disagreement on the fact that Doklam belongs to China,” he added.

Reports said boundary negotiations went on smoothly. However, because of India’s control on Bhutan, the results of the negotiations couldn’t be implemented, said Li Li, deputy chief at the Institute of South and Southeast Asian and Oceania Studies of the China Institutes of Contemporary International Relations.

In 1910, Bhutan and the UK signed a treaty in which the British would

“guide” the diplomacy of Bhutan, Tanor, an expert on Tibetan studies at the Institute of Modern History of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences and the author of Tibet-Bhutan Relations in the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) told Global Times.

India took over the unequal treaty in 1949 after it won independence.

Since then, India has been guiding Bhutan’s diplomacy, he added.

“The treaty has been unreasonable and unfair to Bhutan, and has

undermined the country’s sovereignty,” Tanor said, noting that India always aspires for regional hegemony by trying to control small countries around it.

“Bhutan has mixed feelings toward India. It relies on the economic

assistance provided by India, but would like to have its own voice heard on foreign policy,” Tanor said.

“China believes in equality among countries, but India sees itself as a

dominant country in the region, and others its vassals,” Li said.

The fact that other countries in South Asia welcome China’s Belt and

Road initiative makes India worry about its control over those countries, Li said.

“As two large countries, China and India should properly deal with

sensitive issues. This is not the time to use military force,” Tanor said.

Bhutan and China do not have diplomatic ties but have always kept a

friendly relationship with each other over a shared culture.

“Bhutan was founded by a Tibetan lama in 1616. Before that, there was no united regime in that area,” Tanor said.