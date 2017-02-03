India trying to divert world attention from atrocities against Kashmiris by violating ceasefire along LOC, WB

RAWALPINDI, Feb 3 (APP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General

Qamar Javed Bajwa, on Friday said that India was trying to divert world attention from atrocities against against Kashmiris by violating ceasefire along Line of Control (LOC) and Working Boundry (WB).

He stated this visiting Lahore Garrison on Friday.

On arrival, the COAS laid wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada.

The COAS was briefed in detail about operational preparedness and

other matters at Corps Headquarters (HQ) and HQ Pakistan Rangers

Punjab, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a news release here stated.

The COAS expressed his satisfaction on operational readiness and

appreciated Punjab Rangers’ response to ongoing Cease Fire Violations

(CFVs) along Working Boundary (WB) by Indian troops.

Later, the COAS addressed officers and troops of Lahore Garrison.

Taking them on board about prevailing security environment, the COAS

highlighted its challenges for the Army.

He said that Pakistan Army and Pakistan Rangers Punjab have played

an important role for reduction in the internal security threats as well as

effective response along WB.

The COAS said that nation acknowledges and fully supports Pakistan

Army’s contributions in the fight against terrorism and militancy. “We shall always come up to the expectations of the people of Pakistan who are our real strength” he said.

Talking about Indian provocations along Line of Control (LOC) and

WB, the COAS said that India is trying to divert world’s attention from its atrocities against innocent Kashmiris in Held Kashmir.

“Pak Army and Rangers are fully prepared for befitting response to

any misadventure from across” he pledged.

Earlier on arrival, the COAS was received by Lt Gen Sadiq Ali,

Commander Lahore Corps.