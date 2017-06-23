India tries to destabilize Pakistan: FO spokesman

ISLAMABAD, June 23 (APP): Foreign Office Spokesman Nafees

Zakria on Friday said that India was using agents and land of

other countries to destabilize Pakistan.

Talking to PTV, he said that Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhave

had confessed his crime and involvement in terrorist activities

in Pakistan. Full legal procedure had been followed in Kulbhushan’s

trial, he added.

He said Pakistan had arrested many people involved in

terrorist activities here.

Nafees Zakria said India was using the territory of

other countries to sabotage peace in Pakistan.

To a question, he said Pakistan had good understanding

with Iran, adding that both the countries had discussed and resolved

many issues with mutual efforts.