ISLAMABAD, June 23 (APP): Foreign Office Spokesman Nafees
Zakria on Friday said that India was using agents and land of
other countries to destabilize Pakistan.
Talking to PTV, he said that Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhave
had confessed his crime and involvement in terrorist activities
in Pakistan. Full legal procedure had been followed in Kulbhushan’s
trial, he added.
He said Pakistan had arrested many people involved in
terrorist activities here.
Nafees Zakria said India was using the territory of
other countries to sabotage peace in Pakistan.
To a question, he said Pakistan had good understanding
with Iran, adding that both the countries had discussed and resolved
many issues with mutual efforts.
India tries to destabilize Pakistan: FO spokesman
ISLAMABAD, June 23 (APP): Foreign Office Spokesman Nafees