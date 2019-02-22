India to decide between dialogue or dagger: Punjab Governor

LAHORE, Feb 22 (APP):Punjab Governor Chuadhry Muhammad Sarwar on Friday said that Pakistan would not compromise on Kashmir issue and it was upto the Indian government to decide whether it wanted dialogue or a war.

During separate meetings with a foreign delegation led by Commonwealth Parliamentarian UK Saeeda Warsi and PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani at the Governor’s House here, he said the government and the parliament were on the smae page in the larger national interest today, adding that Pakistan had always worked for peace and resolution of issue through dialogue.

Governor Punjab Ch Sarwar said Indian government had become war-maniac, adding that the war hysteria would bring about its downfall.