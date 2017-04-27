India stands clearly exposed for perpetuating terrorism in Pakistan: FO

ISLAMABAD, April 27 (APP): India stands clearly exposed for

perpetuating terrorism, terror financing and anti-state activities to destabilize Pakistan, spokesperson for the Foreign Office Nafees Zakaria in a weekly media briefing Thursday said.

“The state involvement of India is proved from the recent revelations of

former spokesman of Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP) and Jamaat-ul-Ahrar (JuA) Ehsanullah Ehsan and the confessional statements of Kulbhushan Jadhav.”

Nafees Zakaria said India is involved in use of Afghan soil

against Pakistan, adding India wants to destabilize Pakistan through terror financing.

He said, “Those who caught are credible evidence of Indian state

involvement in subversive and anti-state activities in Pakistan.”

He said Pakistan deplores the ongoing bloodshed, persecution and

worst human rights violation in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) in the living memory, adding the international community, particularly the United Nations should stop India.

The spokesperson said Indian occupation forces forcibly barged into

camps of schools and colleges in Pulwama on April 15, adding ever since, students, including girls, from primary to college levels all over Kashmir valley, have been demonstrating with pro-freedom and anti-India slogans.

He said over 150 students have been injured in the brutal use of

force, pellets and teargas shells fired by Indian occupation forces.

Nafees Zakaria said Indian occupation forces have imposed ban on

internet services in IoK in order to hide grave human rights violations and crimes against humanity.

He said Indian media have quoted Indian official in IoK that “No

amount of brute and lethal force could deter these girls.”

The spokesperson said, “We deplore inhuman treatment meted out to

Kashmiri leaders.”

He said Hurriyat leaders, Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq,

Yasin Malik and Asiya Andrabi remain either under arbitrary arrest or illegal detention.

He said the Indian Hindu terrorists of Jan Sangh cadre, who has

declared war against Muslim community in Jammu region of the occupied Kashmir, are active in persecuting Kashmiri Muslims.

Jan Sangh has drawn its strength from RSS which is organized on

authoritarian and militaristic lines to glorify violence, he added.