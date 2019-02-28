India should desist from further escalation as Pakistan fully prepared to retaliate any aggression: PM

ISLAMABAD, Feb 28 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday asked India to desist from further escalation of tension and not even think of a war as Pakistan was fully prepared to retaliate any aggression.

“I want to give a message to India and Prime Minister Modi not to push the situation to the brink ….. I know our armed forces are fully prepared … the kind of weapons, we (Pakistan and India) have, no one should even think of a war,” he said while addressing a joint sitting of the Parliament here.