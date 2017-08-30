India settling outsiders in Occupied Kashmir: Sardar Masood

ISLAMABAD, Aug 30 (APP): President Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK)

Sardar Masood Khan Wednesday said that India, in a planned move, was

settling outsiders in Occupied Kashmir to change the demography of the

territory.

Ratio of Muslim population was gradually decreasing in the occupied

valley, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said India was giving permanent residence permits to so called

refugees of West Pakistan and people from Bengal, Bihar and Rajasthan in

the occupied Kashmir.

The AJK President said employments were also being offered to

non-Kashmiris which was violation of the constitution.

He said properties of Kashmiris were also being sold to outsiders.

India was also settling retired officers of Indian Army in the valley

and separate colonies were being established for them, he added.

He said the government of Pakistan had raised the matter and also

wrote a letter to the United Nations.

AJK government with the consultation of the federal government,

was also taking steps and would use all available forums to highlight

this issue, he said.