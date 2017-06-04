India sets 324 target for Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Jun 4 (APP): India have set Pakistan a Duckworth-Lewis-Smith revised target of 324 to win from 48 overs in their rain-affected Champions Trophy Group B game at Edgbaston on Sunday.

Rohit Sharma was the highest scorer with 91 runs off 119 balls including 7 fours and 2 sixes.

Virat Kohli led his team from the front and hit unbeaten 81 on 68 balls smashing 6 fours and 3 sixes as India posted 319 for three.

Shikhar Dhawan (68) and Yuvraj Singh (53) also batted well.

The damage was done in the last over by Hardik Pandya as he

hit 3 sixes to Imad Wasim scoring 20 runs off just 8 balls.

For Pakistan, Hasan Ali and Shadab Khan took one wicket each for 70 and 52 runs, respectively.