India, Pakistan agree to resolve matters related to treatment of diplomats

ISLAMABAD, Mar 30 (APP):India and Pakistan have mutually agreed to resolve matters related to the treatment of diplomats
and diplomatic premises, in line with the 1992 ‘Code of Conduct’ for treatment of Diplomatic/Consular personnel in India and Pakistan.
A foreign office statement issued here Friday said.

