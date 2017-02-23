India needs introspection: Peace in the region in India’s own interest as well : FO

ISLAMABAD, Feb. 23 (APP): Indian attempts to play victim,

would have credibility, if Indian allegations were not motivated

by the desire to malign Pakistan and India’s own record was clean,

Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria said on Thursday.

In the weekly media briefing here, he said that Pakistan was

a victim of terrorism and has suffered hugely, both in terms of

human and economic losses.

Indian involvement in terrorism in Pakistan was well known, he added.

“Confessions of Kulbhushan Yadav and Swami Aseemanand are a manifestation of that fact. Pakistan is fighting terrorism like no other country has done. India needs introspection. India must realize that peace in the region is in India’s own interest as well.”

Responding to query, he said the enemy has again struck and inflicted fatalities on innocent people in Char Sadda and Lahore.

He said “We condemn the terrorist attacks and pray for the victims and the bereaved families.” Government is taking concrete steps to deal with the terrorists, he added.

The enemy is taking advantage of the turmoil in Afghanistan and using its soil to launch terrorist attacks on Pakistan’s soil, he reiterated.

The Prime Minister, he said has issued instructions to deal with the terrorists with absolute resolve, which our valiant Armed Forces and other Law Enforcement Agencies’ personnel were pursuing.

He said defenceless Kashmiris in Indian occupied valley continue to suffer from atrocities at the hands of Indian occupation forces.

He said they have martyred 22 innocent Kashmiris in the first two months of 2017, which is condemnable. Youngsters and children are constantly targeted with pellet guns, he added.

“IoK’s history is replete with grave human rights violations.

Entire Pakistani nation supports Kashmiris’ indigenous movement

for self determination and the Government will continue to extend

its moral, political and diplomatic support to them till the

resolution of Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant

UNSC Resolutions.”

When asked about the involvement of foreign hand in recent terrorist attacks on Pakistan, the spokesperson said the concerned authorities were investigating into the latest attacks.

“We do not want to give kneejerk reaction. We do not believe in rhetoric, though Indian involvement in terrorism and terror financing in Pakistan to destabilize the country is a well proven fact.”

Answering a question on Pak Afghan recent engagements, he said terrorism was a common enemy, affecting both the countries.

During Afghan Ambassador’s call on the Adviser, he assured of Afghanistan’s full cooperation, he said.

The meeting was held in a very positive environment. Both sides agreed that meaningful engagement is imperative for addressing the challenge of cross border terrorism, he added.

Both recognized need for a constructive government to government interaction as an imperative, he added.

He said the effective border management was important to ensure preventing cross border movement of terrorists. “We hope for strengthening of bilateral cooperation in all areas including political, security, economic and humanitarian fields.”

About the question on Afghan National Unity Government’s demand from Pakistan to implement the Peace Quartet Commitments on eliminating terrorism, he said that Pakistan has remained committed to Afghan peace and stability. “We believe QCG is an important mechanism, which has done significant ground work for preparation of roadmap for Afghan peace process.”

Pakistan has therefore, continued to emphasize the need of working together in the QCG for the objective of lasting peace in Afghanistan, he added.

“Finally it seems that Afghanistan is also enunciating its willingness to move forward in our engagement in the QCG and address the important issues of peace and security through this process. We believe that such an approach would augur well for peace and security in Afghanistan and the region.”

About the participation of Afghanistan in forthcoming Economic Coordination Organization (ECO), he said almost all the ECO Member States have confirmed their participation at high political level.

He said all the issues arising between Pakistan and Afghanistan, in our view need to be addressed through constructive and positive engagement between the two governments. In this regard, Pakistan has continued to maintain and emphasize that effective border management is vital for preventing cross border movement of terrorists, he added.

Pakistan, he said is ready to work with Afghanistan on all issues in a spirit of mutual respect, trust and cooperation.

About the Afghan refugees, he said Pakistan has continued to host millions of Afghan refugees at its soil in dignity and honour for the past four decades.

The Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has already extended the stay of Afghan refugees till 31st December 2017,he added.

To a question on visa facilities, he said a package for visa facilitation for Afghan businessmen, students and patients has also been approved. However, the decision regarding the re opening of Pak Afghan border will be taken in due course, he informed.

About the recent meeting of Indian Foreign Secretary Jai Shankar and Chinese authorities in China, Nafees Zakaria,

avoiding comments on the bilateral relations of two countries, said that China has already issued its statement in the context of Masood Azhar as well as CPEC.

Commenting on the economic front, he said that Pakistan continues to follow a progressive trajectory. International Agencies have been highlighting brighter prospects for investment in Pakistan, he said.