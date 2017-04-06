India losing dignity by playing around with Dalai clique: Chinese experts

BEIJING, April 6 (APP): Head of the Ethnic and Religious

Affairs Committee of the National Committee of the Chinese

People’s Political Consultative Conference, Zhu Weiqun said

on Thursday that India is losing its dignity as a big power

by playing around with Dalai Lama clique.

This is not the first time that the Dalai Lama has visited

South Tibet and called the region Indian territory, which means

he is committed to separating the nation, he told Global Times.

“Since the Indian government expressed its disappointment

over the recent strategic dialogue with China, inviting the

Dalai Lama could be seen as a way to vent its grievance,”

said Zhao Gancheng, director of the Center for Asia-Pacific

Studies of the Shanghai Institutes for International Studies.

India and China held a strategic dialogue in February,

exchanging ideas on a number of issues, including India’s

application to the Nuclear Suppliers Group.

Because of the problems in bilateral ties, India is using

the Dalai Lama as a bargaining chip, Zhao said.

According to an article published in Global Times on

Thursday, the Dalai Lama has been to the disputed region

before, but what makes this trip different is that he is

received and accompanied by India’s Junior Home Minister

Kiren Rijiju. When China raised the concern over the visit,

Rijiju commented that China shouldn’t intervene in their

“internal affairs.”

When the Dalai Lama clique fled from Tibet, he sought

shelter at Dharamsala of India, thus the Dalai question

became one of the problems that upset Sino-Indian

relationship. New Delhi takes a stance that opposes the

Dalai Lama engaging in anti-China activities on the soil

of India; however, it has long attempted to use the Dalai

Lama as a card.

When India emphasizes the relationship with China, it

would place a tight control on the Dalai. When it has

a grudge against China, it may prompt the Dalai to play

certain tricks as a signal sent to China.

The Dalai’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh this time is

seen as New Delhi using the monk as a diplomatic tool

to put pressure on China.

But this is a clumsy and rude move. The Dalai is a

highly politicized symbol in China’s diplomacy. For

any country, its attitude toward the Dalai Lama almost

affects the entire relationship with China. The West

has fully recognized the nature of the Dalai as

a diplomatic card and is extremely prudent in using

it. When the Dalai travels to the capital of a

Western country, who will meet him, when and where

would be carefully weighed.

Before this trip, the Dalai Lama was received by

Indian President Pranab Mukherjee in December. At

a time when the Dalai has been given a cold shoulder

in many places of the world, New Delhi is bucking the

trend and treating him as a favorite.

It is worth mentioning that India is dissatisfied

with China mainly in the international multilateral

field, while the Dalai Lama question is purely a

China’s domestic issue. China also suffered setbacks

when applying for the membership of international

organizations. Its proposal to blacklist some terrorist

group had also been refused. However, as dissatisfied

as China was, it didn’t make an issue of them.

New Delhi probably overestimates its leverage in

the bilateral ties with China. The two countries in

recent years have continuously strived to improve

their relationship and the peace on the border area

has been maintained. India has benefited from the

good momentum of bilateral relationship as much as

China. If New Delhi ruins the Sino-India ties and

the two countries turn into open rivals, can India

afford the consequence?

With a GDP several times higher than that of

India, military capabilities that can reach the

Indian Ocean and having good relations with

India’s peripheral nations, coupled with the

fact that India’s turbulent northern state

borders China, if China engages in a geopolitical

game with India, will Beijing lose to New Delhi?

China considers India as a friendly neighbor

and partner. China has never provoked bilateral

disputes or made any pressing demand on India

over the Dalai Lama. New Delhi should respond

to Beijing’s goodwill with goodwill.