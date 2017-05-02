India involves in HR violations, targeting youth in IoK: Khurram

ISLAMABAD, May 2 (APP): Minister for Commerce Engineer Khurram Dastgir on Tuesday said India was involved in human rights violations and targeting youth and women in the occupied Kashmir.

India was trying to destabilize Pakistan through provocative activities, he stated while talking to a private news channel.

He said Pakistan would expose the real face of India at the Geneva convention.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was making efforts on diplomatic and other levels to resolve the issue of Kashmir, he said.

Khurram Dastgir stressed the need for collective efforts to address the dispute of Kashmir.

To a question, he said that respecting the parliament and national assembly was the responsibility of every person.

He said there was need to work together for strengthening economy and democracy in the country.