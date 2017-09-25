India involved in terrorist activities in Pakistan: FO

ISLAMABAD, Sep 25 (APP): Foreign Office Spokesman Nafees

Zakria on Monday said that India was involved in terrorist

activities in Pakistan as confessional statements of its spy

agent Kulbhushan Jadhev and Ehsan Ullah Ehsan were evident of

fact in this regard.

Talking to PTV, he said it seemed that India was using

Afghanistan’s soil for terrorist activities against Pakistan.

He said Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had effectively presented

the security situation of Pakistan and Afghanistan in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session.

He said India was terrorists country and also involved in financial

supporting for terrorist activities in other countries.

Nafees Zakria said India was involved in state terrorism

in the Occupied Kashmir. India martyred hundreds of innocent

Kashmiris, 20,000 injured including children, youth and old

man during last one year, who had lost their eyes through

pellets guns fired by Indian troops.

He said international community was well aware of Indian

state terrorism in Occupied Kashmir.

The FO said that facts regarding attack on Samjohta Express

by Indian extremist organizations were now surfaced before the

world.

He said Indian people were admitting that Pakistan was not involved in

any interfering and cross boarder activities, adding that the report published in Hindustan Times regarding terrorism was validating Pakistan’s stance.