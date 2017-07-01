India involved in spreading terrorism in Pakistan: Zakria

ISLAMABAD, July 1 (APP): Foreign Office Spokesman Nafees

Zakria on Saturday said India was involved in spreading terrorism

in Pakistan and Indian barbaric activities against innocent

Kashmiris in the Occupied Kashmir had been exposed to the

world.

Talking to PTV, he said India was involved in terror

financing and terrorism activities in Pakistan and arrest of

Indian spy Kulbushan Jadhav was the proof of it.

Indian subversive designs against Pakistan had been exposed

after the trial of Kulbhoshan Yadhav and confessional statement of

Ahsan ullah Ahsan, he added.

He said India had been using land of Afghanistan

against Pakistan for promoting terrorism.

He said Pakistan had informed the United Nations General

Assembly (UNGA) and international community regarding Indian

atrocities and human rights violations in the Occupied valley.

Nafees Zakria said Kashmiri people were struggling for their

basic right to self determination.