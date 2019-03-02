ISLAMABAD, Mar 2 (APP):The Indian government Saturday handed over the dead body of Pakistani national Shakir Ullah, who was killed by inmates in Jaipur Jail of India, to his family members at Wagha Border.
The family members of the deceased received the body, said a Foreign Office statement.
India hands over Pakistani citizen’s body to his family
ISLAMABAD, Mar 2 (APP):The Indian government Saturday handed over the dead body of Pakistani national Shakir Ullah, who was killed by inmates in Jaipur Jail of India, to his family members at Wagha Border.